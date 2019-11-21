Prime retail unit on Potato Market in Carlow available to rent for over €2,000 a month

A prime retail unit on Potato Market in Carlow Town is available to rent for €2,083 a month.

The ad states that the location "commands a massive foot flow with a proven track record".

The retail ground floor offers 47m.sq. of prime, double fronted retail space with large double display windows and glass doors to the main street.

A rear hall accesses a stairwell to upper floor, currently fitted to facilitate offices, bathroom, kitchen and storage facilities.

To view the full ad, click here.