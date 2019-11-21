'Bright idea': Questions over what happens Carlow's old public lighting bulbs in case of shortage

Questions have been asked if the local authority will hold on to Carlow's old public lighting bulbs in case they're needed in the event of a shortage.

Cllr Michael Doran had the bright idea at this month's full meeting of the Council when he asked if the "old bulbs could be kept in case of a shortage".

Council executives agreed and said bulbs removed from public lights can be stored and used for replacement.

Cllr Doran's comments come after Carlow County Council secured funding to upgrade the remaining 211 public lights on the N80 and N81 through Carlow with LEDs.