'Disappointed,' claims that a number of groups were not invited to Pride of Place awards

A councillor has claimed that a number of groups were not invited to Carlow's Pride of Place awards this year despite the communities doing "Trojan work".

Cllr Tommy Kinsella raised the matter at the November meeting of the local authority when he claimed that "a number of groups got no invitation to the Pride of Place awards".

"It was very disappointing because they have been doing Trojan work in the community over the last number of years," he added.

The 20th Carlow Pride of Place Awards took place earlier this month in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

It was hosted by Carlow County Council and was attended by 350 representatives from community groups across the county.

Leighlinbridge took the top award in the towns and villages category, while Kernanstown won the top prize in the estates category.

In response to Cllr Kinsella's comments, chief executive of the Council, Kathleen Holohan, asked the local representative to send her details of the people who had applied for the awards.