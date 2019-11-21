Man sentenced for stealing car which was found a week later on Carlow/Laois border

A 40-year-old man who stole a car belonging to the son of a woman he was staying with has been sentenced to jail and disqualified from driving.

Before last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Patrick Kinsella (40), with an address at Rathevan, Greaney, Clonegal, Enniscorthy, Wexford, charged with taking a car without permission, and theft, at Ballacolla, Abbeyleix, between January 18/19 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused had been residing at the home of the injured party’s mother.

On the day of the offence, the accused returned to his room and noticed that things had been moved around and his car key was gone from the bedside locker.

The car was recovered on the Carlow/Laois border a week later.

The accused had 142 previous convictions.

The court heard he is currently serving a prison sentence, with a release date of July, 2021.

Defence, barrister Ms Suzanne Dooner said the accused had dealt with an addiction issue since going into custody, as he had previously been addicted to heroin but is now doing well.

She said this was the first time he had ever addressed his issues, whilst in custody at Portlaoise Prison.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a seven-month sentence and disqualified the accused from driving for ten years.