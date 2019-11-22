Latest Google Maps satellite images for Carlow show Ploughing village in Ballintrane

The latest Google Maps satellite images for Carlow show the Ploughing village in Ballintrane last September.

‪Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, highlighted the images and said: "Amazing that the Google Maps satellite images for around Carlow updated recently and they were taken just before the Ploughing started near Fenagh.

"Great to see the Ploughing village captured from above."

Check it out by clicking here.