Carlow choir seeking new members as an RTÉ legend takes up the baton on the organ

A Carlow choir is seeking new members as an RTÉ legend takes up the baton on the organ.

A relaunch of the choir in St Patrick's Church, Newtown, Bagenalstown will take place this Sunday, November 24 and Carlow's very own Ollie Hennessy, who is musical director for the Rose of Tralee, will be on the organ.

Organisers are seeking new members young and old to join.

They are encouraging anyone who may be interested in singing in their choir to come along any Sunday.