Expect lots of 'colder than 2010' stories over weather charts, warns Carlow forecaster
'It's way too far out to take seriously,' says Alan O'Reilly
Temperature charts for December 4
Expect lots of "colder than 2010" stories, Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly has warned with weather charts showing some very cold air in the longer range.
However, the www.carlowweather.com forecaster added: "But it’s way too far out to take seriously and the GFS model is a big outlier with no real support on ensembles so don’t get worried/excited yet!"
"I’ll keep you updated as we move through winter and we’ll see if any trend sets in on weather models," he added.
