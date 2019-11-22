Planning lodged for change of use from retail shop to office use at premises in Tinryland
A planning application has been lodged with Carlow's local authority for a change of use from a retail shop to office use at a premises in Tinryland.
Douglas Electronics Systems Ltd have made the application for the development at Tighan an Raoireann, Tinryland, Carlow.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on January 24.
