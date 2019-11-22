Planning lodged for change of use from retail shop to office use at premises in Tinryland

A decision is due on January 24

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

A planning application has been lodged with Carlow's local authority for a change of use from a retail shop to office use at a premises in Tinryland.

Read also: Calls for Council to use lands bought for housing to extend graveyard in north Carlow

Douglas Electronics Systems Ltd have made the application for the development at Tighan an Raoireann, Tinryland, Carlow.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on January 24. 