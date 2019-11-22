Revealed: Carlow company announced as finalist for 2020 Small Business Awards

The finalists in the Small Firm Association National Small Business Awards 2020 have been officially announced by Sue O’Neill, SFA Chair and Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

Carlow Concrete has been shortlisted in two categories, including the Exporter of the Year category with up to 50 employees, sponsored by Enterprise Ireland.

It is also among the Manufacturing Category Finalists with up to 50 employees, sponsored by NSAI.

Carlow Concrete is a market leader for water retaining precast concrete structures in both the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"The response to the awards programme serves as a reminder that Irish small companies are resilient, putting their best foot forward and seeking recognition for their efforts," said Sue O’Neill.

"As well as our eight award categories, we also feature five of the best Emerging New Businesses (less than two years established) and, given the quality of the businesses represented this year, entrepreneurship is alive and well in Ireland.

"The SFA National Small Business Awards are now entering their sixteenth year and are a celebration of small business owners who in the past five years created over 75,000 jobs.

"The 267,000 small firms in Ireland employ half of the private sector workforce and these awards aim to promote excellence, achievement and innovation amongst these companies in all sectors and parts of the country.

"The companies that have been announced as finalists this year represent all that is good about small business," said Ms O’Neill.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is Patron of the Awards, said: "Small and medium businesses make a huge contribution to the Irish economy and the SFA awards are a fabulous and timely opportunity to recognise the talent and innovation in the Irish SME sector."

41 companies have been selected as finalists, from 12 different counties, across 9 categories.