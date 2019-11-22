PICTURE: Best in Carlow? Truly spectacular display of Christmas lights at this house

Have you got your lights up yet?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Amazing!

We are looking for your best lit up house for Christmas in Carlow and we think we may have found it. 

This is a picture of a house close to the village of Tinryland and it boasts a truly spectacular display. 

But is this house the best? Have you seen better? Have you done better? If you can beat this, send us a message on Facebook or e-mail news@carlowlive.ie 