Carlow burglary victim returned home to find man wearing a balaclava in the house

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in The Willows, Carlow on Thursday, November 21 between 5pm and 5.15pm.

The homeowner returned home after a short visit to their neighbour's house and found a male with a balaclava over his face in the house.

The culprit fled via a back patio door.

On investigation, the victim discovered that the rear kitchen window had been forced open and cash had been stolen from the bedside locker.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.