Gardaí investigate after PlayStation equipment taken during burglary in south Carlow
Did you see anything suspicious?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí received a report of a break in at a house in Ballinasilloge, Borris on Thursday, November 21 between 8.15am and 3pm.
A window at the rear of the house was smashed in order to gain entry.
All rooms in the house were disturbed.
Some items of jewellery including a gold charm bracelet and a gold ring were taken along with PlayStation equipment.
Contact Gardaí in Borris with any information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on