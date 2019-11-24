Gardaí investigate after PlayStation equipment taken during burglary in south Carlow

Gardaí received a report of a break in at a house in Ballinasilloge, Borris on Thursday, November 21 between 8.15am and 3pm.

A window at the rear of the house was smashed in order to gain entry.

All rooms in the house were disturbed.

Some items of jewellery including a gold charm bracelet and a gold ring were taken along with PlayStation equipment.

Contact Gardaí in Borris with any information.