UPDATED: Massive power outage in Carlow affecting over 1,000 residents on Sunday morning

A massive power outage in Carlow is affecting over 1,000 residents this Sunday morning.

The fault in Graiguecullen occurred shortly after 9.30am and the estimated restore time is 1.15pm.

The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

The power outage is affecting 1,034 residents.