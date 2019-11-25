Storm Sebastien to bring wet and windy weather over next 24 hours, warns Carlow forecaster
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Storm Sebastien is to bring wet and windy weather over the next 24 hours, warns Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the remains of Sebastien will bring a spell of wet and windy weather Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
The strongest winds and heaviest rain will affect southern coastal counties.
Alan added: "The latest weather model updates keep the system a little further south thankfully, still a risk of heavy rain on Tuesday for a time though.
"The strongest of the winds are forecast to stay south of us though on this current track. Expect some more chopping and changing before this arrives though."
