Storm Sebastien to bring wet and windy weather over next 24 hours, warns Carlow forecaster

Storm Sebastien is to bring wet and windy weather over the next 24 hours, warns Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the remains of Sebastien will bring a spell of wet and windy weather Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The strongest winds and heaviest rain will affect southern coastal counties.

Alan added: "The latest weather model updates keep the system a little further south thankfully, still a risk of heavy rain on Tuesday for a time though.

"The strongest of the winds are forecast to stay south of us though on this current track. Expect some more chopping and changing before this arrives though."