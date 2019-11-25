PICTURE: Council alert after rubbish found dumped near to scenic Milford in Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow County Council

Carlow County Council have issued an alert after rubbish was found dumped near to scenic Milford in Carlow.

All the rubbish found was recyclable materials that could have been disposed of in one of Carlow's FREE recycling facilities nearby.