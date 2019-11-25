WATCH: 'Founded in 1920 by Kathryn Thomas,' comedian gets behind Carlow after club victories

Carlow has been given the Jimmy Jests treatment over the weekend.

Longford comedian, Jimmy Jests (aka Jimmy Connell from Edgeworthstown), has turned his attention to finding Carlow after Éire Óg and St Mullins reached their respective Leinster club finals.

He's looking for Carlow, Jimmy says, because "Carlow is rising".

"I've never heard of it before..second smallest county in Ireland...founded in 1920 by Kathryn Thomas," he quipped.

Check out the hilarious video below: