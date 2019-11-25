PICTURE: Carlow woman wins 'Client Care Advocate Person of the Year' award at ceremony

A Carlow Client Services Manager and employee of home care provider, Comfort Keepers, has won the company’s "Client Care Advocate Person of the Year 2019" award.

Lisa Miley, who works as a Client Services Manager out of Comfort Keepers’ South East branch office in Gorey, has been recognised by Comfort Keepers for constantly striving to meet and exceed the needs of her clients.

Miley received the award at the Comfort Keepers CK Stars Awards 2019 gala in Kilashee House Hotel, Kildare, on Friday evening hosted by RTE presenter, Dáithí Ó Sé.

Comfort Keepers has delivered care to almost 4,000 people across the county this year.

Upon receiving her award, Lisa Miley, said: "I’m very proud of what we do every day and it’s a great acknowledgement for everybody and for my team.

"We are genuinely one big family and everyone looks after each other and we are all better together.

"This motivates me personally to keep looking after our clients, our care staff and our office teams because at the end of the day it’s all about the care we deliver on the ground in people’s homes and it’s about making sure it’s the highest quality it can be."

This is the ninth year of the Comfort Keepers CK Stars Awards.

The awards, 15 in total, also recognise employees in various other support roles throughout the organisation for their outstanding performance and dedication, to enable Comfort Keepers to provide care and support that helps families to stay together, and people to live in the comfort of their own homes and communities with independence and dignity.

Comfort Keepers was established in 2005 and today it provides care and support to families and communities throughout Carlow.