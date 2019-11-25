It's like something from Game of Thrones! Tunnel of yew trees at castle in Carlow
Beautiful!
CREDIT: Destination South East
It's like something from Game of Thrones!
Check out this picture (above) of a tunnel of beautiful yew trees at Huntington Castle in Carlow.
The trees are believed to be 400 years old.
