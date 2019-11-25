Council budget 'most progressive in recent years' as it comes before members this Friday

The chief executive of Carlow County Council has described the 2020 draft budget for the local authority as the "most progressive in recent years" before it comes before members for approval this Friday.

The budget's expenditure of €55.4m is up €5m on 2019 and it includes spending €1.4m for the housing maintenance programme - an increase of over €115,000.

Provision of €678,000 has been made for the upkeep and the maintenance of the parks and open spaces while €1.35m is provided for library services in Carlow.

There is also €85,000 provided for in the budget for a climate change officer and climate change initiatives.

In a letter to local representatives, Kathleen Holohan said: "Stable public finances are an essential prerequisite to the long-term economic well-being of the county and in this regard the preparation and adoption of the annual budget is a vital component in keeping the Council on a firm financial footing.

"Notwithstanding the difficulties facing the Council in 2020 including the uncertainty of Brexit, this €55m draft budget is the most progressive in recent years and contains multiple incentives to grow the county both in terms of the local economy and quality of life for the citizens of Carlow.

"Again the decision made by members to vary the rate of Local Property Tax by + 5% in 2020 and the increase in commercial rates income due to the revaluation of public utilities has been of great assistance in providing additional funding for customer facing services."