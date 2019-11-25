PICTURE: Carlow family into semi-final of RTÉ programme Ireland's Fittest Family

The Uí Bhraonáin family from Carlow are into the semi-finals of the RTÉ programme, Ireland's Fittest Family.

The family found themselves in an eliminator in the second of the quarter-finals on Sunday night's show but put in an incredible performance to pull through and reach the semi-finals alongside their coach, Anna Geary.

The event took place at Hell and Back in Kilruddery, Wicklow where the families grappled with mud, swamp, sweat and a whole lots of tears.

Richard, 54, is the father and played basketball in university and played inter county football. He now runs marathons – about 15 so far – and is training for Dublin City Marathon in October again this year.

Michelle, daughter, 23, has played basketball and football for UCD, basketball for her local club, in the Dublin and National League and football for Old Leighlin and the county minor and senior teams. She now focuses her attention on triathlon.

Seán, son, 22, has played basketball, hurling and football. He now plays football in university and for his local club Leighlinbridge and was on the county U21 football team. He competes in triathlons in his spare time.

Liam, son, 19 has also played soccer, basketball, football and hurling. He plays football in university and also for Leighlinbridge. He was also a member of the county U21 team. He also competes in triathlons.

The programme sees the toughest families in the country take on the most gruelling and physical challenges imaginable.

You can watch the programme back here.