Revealed: IDA tenders contract for security services and mobile patrols at site in Carlow

Bidders have until December 20 to make their application

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

IDA Ireland has tendered a contract for security services and mobile patrols at its site on the Dublin Road in Carlow.

The IDA is seeking to appoint a suitable security contractor for mobile patrols for a period of three years.

Bidders have until December 20 to make their application for the contract. 