Revealed: IDA tenders contract for security services and mobile patrols at site in Carlow
Bidders have until December 20 to make their application
IDA Ireland has tendered a contract for security services and mobile patrols at its site on the Dublin Road in Carlow.
The IDA is seeking to appoint a suitable security contractor for mobile patrols for a period of three years.
Bidders have until December 20 to make their application for the contract.
