Revealed: Major improvement works planned for three schools in Carlow next Summer

Three local schools will undergo major improvement works next summer through Government funding provided under the 2020 Summer Works Scheme.

Minister for Education, Joe McHugh has announced that 405 schools across the country will receive more than €30 million for Summer Works projects for delivery in 2020.

Minister McHugh confirmed to Fine Gael TD, Pat Deering, that three primary schools in Carlow will receive funding for major improvement works which is "positive news for staff and students alike".

The schools are:

Rathoe NS: External Environment

St. Michaels NS, Newtown Borris: External Environment.

Queen of the Universe NS, Bagenalstown: Life Safety Systems.

Minister Joe McHugh added: "Our focus is on three fronts – we have prioritised money to upgrade and improve life safety systems like fire alarms and detection and emergency lighting; we are funding new surfaced on play areas and car parks; and schools will be obliged to plan for electric vehicle charging.

"The climate action element of next year’s summer works is a sensible plan for the future. More and more electric charging points are coming on stream and it is symbolic that schools will be demonstrating how important initiatives like this are.

"The work will be carried out in schools mainly over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other staff will be kept to a minimum."

Projects allocated funding under the 2020 Summer Works Scheme relate to applications submitted by schools in category 10 from the Summer Works Scheme 2016/17 and category 1 from Summer Works Summer 2020 onwards.

Under Project Ireland 2040, the education sector will receive approximately €12 billion from 2018 to 2027. This includes some €8.8 billion for the schools sector.