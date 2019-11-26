PICTURE: Specsavers Carlow has raised over €6,000 in aid of charity partner, The Hope Foundation

The team at Specsavers Carlow have confirmed that €6,342 has been raised in aid of charity partner, The Hope Foundation.

Having raised €75,000 for The Hope Foundation in 2018, Specsavers has already surpassed this target in 2019 having raised €100,000 for the charity to date.

All these funds raised by Specsavers will go to the Hope Foundation to ensure the charity has sufficient funds to oversee the running of the eye clinic in Hope Hospital Kolkata in addition to the purchasing of much-needed, high-quality optical equipment for the care for the underprivileged people of Kolkata.

Speaking of the recent funds raised in store, store director at Specsavers Carlow, Dolores O’Neill, said: "I am so thankful to everyone who has helped support this well-deserving charity over the past few months.

"We held a series of events including our fantastic table quiz where €1,252 was raised, to our in-store bake sale in July.

"We have received donations from customers and staff of Specsavers Carlow and I would like to thank everyone for their amazing generosity."

Dolores O’Neill and dispensing optician, Dolores Farrell travelled alongside a Specsavers team to Kolkata in India on a volunteering trip with The Hope Foundation, where they spent a week providing vital eye care in the street and slum communities.

The team also visited the Hope Hospital, which Specsavers supports.

Over 1,500 eye tests were carried out, benefiting people across slums, schools, hospitals and rural villages in the region, with over 1,200 pairs of glasses dispensed to those who were tested.

Dolores said: "I am honoured to have had the opportunity to go to Kolkata and see first-hand the incredible and life-changing work The Hope Foundation carry out.

"The Hope Foundation works tirelessly to promote the protection and health of street connected children and families living in the slums of Kolkata, bringing much needed eyecare to those in need."

The Hope Foundation Ireland is a registered Irish charity working to free children and poor families from lives of pain, abuse, poverty and darkness and seeks to improve their lives by providing access to healthcare and nutrition, education, drug rehabilitation and life skills and training.

With the help of Specsavers and The Hope Foundation, improved eye care will be made available to the children living in slums and hospitals in Kolkata.