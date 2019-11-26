Fancy a flutter? Carlow's Éire Óg backed into 14/1 from 80/1 for All-Ireland title glory

Éire Óg's chances of a shock All-Ireland Club SFC victory were slashed at the weekend after they ended Portlaoise’s bid and booked a spot in the Leinster Final.

The Carlow champions went in level at half-time but ran out comprehensive 2-11 to 1-6 winners to close in to 14/1 shots with Boylesports to win an All-Ireland title having started the weekend out at 80/1.

With a clash against Ballyboden St Enda’s now ahead, they remained 10/3 to claim their first provincial title since 1998 as the Dubliners are hot 1/5 favourites to end their run in the Leinster decider in less than a fortnight's time.

Ballyboden were also backed into 3/1 from 10/3 to go all the way after their semi-final win against Garrycastle, but Corofin have strengthened their grip on favouritism after landing their fourth straight Connacht crown on Sunday.

Their 6-point victory over Padraig Pearses saw them go odds-on at 10/11 from evens to make it three-in-a-row next March.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "The All-Ireland betting is heating up nicely with Corofin just edging Ballyboden in the popularity stakes as things stand.

"A few optimistic punters are now sitting on tasty bets though and will be delighted to be on Eire Og at 80/1 given that they are only 14/1 shots now."

All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship

10/11 Corofin

3/1 Ballyboden St Enda’s

7/1 Naomh Conaill

7/1 Nemo Rangers

14/1 Éire Óg (Carlow)

16/1 Clonmel Commercials

16/1 Kilcoo

Leinster Club SFC

1/5 Ballyboden St Endas

10/3 Eire Og