PROPERTY: Three-bed house up for sale on the Pollerton Road for almost €150,000
Interested?
19 Pollerton Road, Carlow Town, Carlow
A three-bed house is up for sale on the Pollerton Road in Carlow for €147,500.
The terraced house is close to Askea school, church and train station with a 10 minute walk to town centre.
The ad states that the property is "ideally suited for first time buyers, those wishing to trade down or as an ideal investment opportunity".
