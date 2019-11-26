Glass smashed in door at Manor House to be investigated by Carlow's local authority

Disgraceful

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Glass smashed in door recently

Glass smashed in a door at Manor House is to be investigated by Carlow's local authority. 

Read also: Man and woman arrested in Carlow after drugs seizure worth an estimated €41,000

Cllr Andy Gladney brought the matter to the attention of Council officials at the November meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District. 

He said that "glass has been smashed in a door" and called on the Council to get the door replaced. 

Director of Services, Michael Brennan, said they would look into the matter and said it was "still our property" and the Tenant Liaison Officer would also be involved. 