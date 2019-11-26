Glass smashed in door at Manor House to be investigated by Carlow's local authority

Glass smashed in a door at Manor House is to be investigated by Carlow's local authority.

Cllr Andy Gladney brought the matter to the attention of Council officials at the November meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

He said that "glass has been smashed in a door" and called on the Council to get the door replaced.

Director of Services, Michael Brennan, said they would look into the matter and said it was "still our property" and the Tenant Liaison Officer would also be involved.