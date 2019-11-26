'I made the most exciting memories,' says Carlow Rose as search begins for 2020

Current Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey says entering the Rose of Tralee International Festival was "undoubtedly the best decision I have ever made".

The search is underway to find the 2020 Carlow Rose and young women from all over the county are invited to apply online ahead of this year's Carlow Rose Selection.

Speaking about her experience, Shauna said: "After being crowned the Carlow Rose 2018, I then set out to embark on an experience of a life time.

"I have made the most exciting memories, and met the most lovely people who I thankfully will have in my life forever from all parts of the world - my Rose Family.

"Making it to the Dome stage in Tralee alongside Dáithi and stamping a historical moment of being the first ever mother Rose to be interviewed on live TV and taking the Rose of Tralee to the 21st century was absolutely incredible!

"To have my daughter Emmy there taking part in the festival alongside my family was simply an overload of emotion.

"Being a representative of Carlow was one of the proudest moments in my life, and one that I will cherish forever."

The Rose of Tralee International Festival has introduced some exciting changes for the coming years.

From this year onwards, rose centres throughout the country will hold a rose selection in their county every second year. This will mean that each rose selected in her county will be guaranteed a place on live TV in the Dome in Tralee.

Steve Cronly, Carlow Rose Co-Ordinator, said: "The Rose of Tralee International Festival is the most incredible experience and I would encourage as many young women as possible to take part and become their local Rose.

"I guarantee them they will make incredible friends and have an amazing experience.

"Many people think that the Rose of Tralee festival is just one week long and they don’t realise that the Roses and Rose Escorts have so many incredible experiences throughout the whole year. All I can say to any young woman is to go for it and apply!"

The desire to be the next Rose of Tralee is stronger than ever with over 4,000 women entering selection events around the world since 2014.

The Carlow Rose Centre are inviting all interested girls between 18 and 29 years old to come and meet them and their Carlow Rose Shauna Ray at the Woodford Dolmen Park Hotel on Sunday, December 8 at 7pm.

You will hear about the fantastic experience and journey that awaits you should you decide to go forward for the Carlow Rose 2020.

For further details please contact the Carlow Rose co-ordinator Steve Cronly on 086 250 5791 or Lyn Moloney on 083 463 1611.