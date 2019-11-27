PICTURE: First look at cannabis and cocaine seizure in Carlow worth an estimated €41,000

Here's the first look (pictured above) at the cannabis and cocaine seizure in Carlow worth an estimated €41,000.

Gardaí carried out a search at a property in Carlow on November 25.

A large amount of cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €41,000 was seized.

Approximately €36,000 worth of cocaine and €5,000 worth of cannabis herb (subject to analysis) was seized in the raid.

A male (20s) and female (30s) were arrested in relation to this and detained at Carlow Garda Station.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.