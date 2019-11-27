'Every child deserves a toy at Christmas,' appeal launched by Carlow motor dealership

"Every child deserves a toy at Christmas," says Carlow Nissan as they launched an appeal for toys ahead of the festive season.

The dealership, which is based in the Wexford Road Business Park, said: "Every child deserves a toy at Christmas so we are holding a Christmas Toy Collection at Carlow Nissan for SVP Carlow from now until December 21.

"For each of the first 100 toys donated, we will donate a further €5 per toy totalling an additional €500 to purchase toys for Christmas.

"Please donate what you can or if you can afford an extra toy while doing some shopping, please consider doing so also.

"Happy Christmas Carlow, let's hope it's a good one."