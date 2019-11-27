Old Repository Building to be renovated into hub and renamed Fr John Cummins Centre

The Old Repository Building opposite the Cathedral in Carlow Town is to be renovated into a youth hub and renamed Fr John Cummins Centre.

Carlow Cathedral Parish made the revelation in a post on Facebook.

They said: "The Old Repository Building opposite the Cathedral is being renovated with the goal of creating a hub for youth ministry and faith within the Parish.

"Youth groups, Pope John Paul II Award meetings, Children's Sunday Worship and Cathechetical classes will take place in the building when renovations are completed.

"In honour of the memory of Fr John Cummins who passed away tragically this year, the building will be renamed the Fr John Cummins Centre when it is officially opened in the New Year.

"The renovations are expected to cost in the region of €33,500. If you would like to contribute to these costs in any way, the Parish would be most grateful. Please contact Fr Ruairi for further details."