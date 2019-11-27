Three-bedroom home on sale in Carlow for €185,000 in 'well-regarded' housing estate

A three-bedroom home is on sale in Carlow for €185,000 in a "well-regarded" housing estate.

The house is offered to the market in "lovely condition throughout" and attractive features include ceramic and wood flooring, solid wood shaker-style kitchen, solid wood internal doors throughout, separate dining room, and built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms.

The property is fully wired for an alarm and also benefits surround-sound wiring to the living room and master bedroom.

Number 44 overlooks a large green area to the front and has a side-gate entrance to an ample sized rear garden with timber garden shed.

