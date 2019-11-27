'Those suffering in silence...they are not alone,' rally to be held for women's refuge

"This rally is to let those suffering in silence all across our county know that they are not alone," says a spokesperson of a campaign for a women’s refuge in Carlow.

The Carlow Women's Refuge Campaign Group has organised a rally on Saturday, December 14 at the fountain on Potato Market at 2pm.

The rally will be addressed by well known housing activist Fr Peter McVerry and he will be joined by a list of local speakers including Annette Fox from Carlow County Development Partnership and local poet Elizabeth Connors.

There will also be live music from Niall Flynn.

The rally is to help break the silence around domestic violence and to make sure that 2020 is the year Carlow gets its women's refuge, so says campaign spokesperson Geraldine O'Neill.

Ms O'Neill added: "Carlow is one of four counties in the entire country that does not have a women’s refuge and we just refuse to accept that any longer.

"1 in 3 women experience emotional abuse from a partner but abuse takes many forms. 1 in 2 women murdered in Ireland are killed by their partner or ex – the statistics are horrendous.

"Support services need to be available on the ground. Ireland has only one third of the refuge space required."

Ms O'Neill said: "This rally is to let those suffering in silence all across our county know that they are not alone, that the community is rallying behind them as we campaign for a women’s refuge here.

"We are encouraging everyone to come out and join us for an hour on Saturday the 14th and make a difference to the people’s lives here in Carlow.

"We are asking people to support those suffering in silence and give them hope. We are also delighted to welcome Fr. Peter McVerry and hope people comes out in their troves to big him a big Carlow welcome."