Decision due on planning application to build six houses on Blackbog Road in Carlow

This would be good

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

A decision is due on a planning application that has been lodged for the construction of six houses on Blackbog Road in Carlow.

Read also: Battery storage plant in Carlow granted planning after appeal to An Bord Pleanála fails

Glenora Partnership Ltd made the application for the construction of the two storey three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings and all associated works at Feltham Hall, Blackbog Road, Carlow. 

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

A decision is due by the local authority on December 2. 