Decision due on planning application to build six houses on Blackbog Road in Carlow

A decision is due on a planning application that has been lodged for the construction of six houses on Blackbog Road in Carlow.

Glenora Partnership Ltd made the application for the construction of the two storey three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings and all associated works at Feltham Hall, Blackbog Road, Carlow.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

A decision is due by the local authority on December 2.