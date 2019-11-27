Concern over safety for school children in Hacketstown due to speed of cars on road

Concern has been expressed over safety for school children in Hacketstown due to the speed of cars on the road.

Cllr John Pender was speaking at the November meeting of Tullow Municipal District when he raised the issue of road safety around Hacketstown National School.

He said: "There is a speed sign up but the vast majority don't obey the signs and people are concerned about it. Is there anything that can be done to indicate there's a school?"

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said they would look to address the matter.