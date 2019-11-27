Carlow Christmas Market indoors 'so no need to worry' about the weather, say organisers

The Carlow Christmas Market is indoors so there is "no need to worry" about whatever the Irish weather might bring our way, organisers have said.

The Old Perrys building on Kennedy Street in Carlow is the place to be for not just one but TWO weekends on November 29 to December 1 and December 20 to December 22 for what promises to be a fantastic Christmas event.

Visitors will be able to relive their childhood memories with funfair attractions including a beautiful Vintage Carousel which people of all ages will enjoy.

You can also treat yourself to something sweet or savoury from a wide range of foods stalls and find that perfect present for someone special with many unique gift ideas to browse and buy from or simply enjoy a hot chocolate and soak up the festive atmosphere.

That's not all as Mr and Mrs Claus will also be making a very special visit from the North Pole from November 29 to December 1 only to check their lists and they’ve said they are so looking forward to meeting all the families in Carlow.

In even better news, the Carlow Christmas Market will be indoors "so there's no need to worry about whatever the Irish weather throws our way", organisers said.