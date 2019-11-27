Sight line exiting Snowball Alley in Tullow to be improved, councillor confirms
Great news
This is good news
The sight line exiting Snowball Alley in Tullow is to be improved, Cllr Will Paton has confirmed.
In a post on Facebook, he said: "Thanks to the co-operation of the Matthews Family the sight line exiting Snowball Alley on the Thomas Traynor Road is to be improved.
"The existing wall will be taken down, moved back and a replacement boundary fence will be erected. This will give motorists exiting Snowball Alley a much better view of traffic coming from town.
"The works are currently being tendered and should take place in the New Year."
