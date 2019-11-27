Sight line exiting Snowball Alley in Tullow to be improved, councillor confirms

The sight line exiting Snowball Alley in Tullow is to be improved, Cllr Will Paton has confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "Thanks to the co-operation of the Matthews Family the sight line exiting Snowball Alley on the Thomas Traynor Road is to be improved.

"The existing wall will be taken down, moved back and a replacement boundary fence will be erected. This will give motorists exiting Snowball Alley a much better view of traffic coming from town.

"The works are currently being tendered and should take place in the New Year."