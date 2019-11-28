Carlow groups to receive almost €6,000 to fund physical activity for older people

The Go for Life National Grant Scheme is celebrating a momentous allocation of funding for sporting activities in older age-groups.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €5,920 across 18 groups in Carlow.

Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totalling almost €300,000.

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, said: "I am delighted to see that almost €300,000 has been allocated by Sport Ireland to the Go for Life grants to over one thousand groups this year.

"This means that 33,000 older people will take part in sport and physical activity as a direct result of this grant scheme.

"Over the last eighteen years the National Grant Scheme funding has supported and empowered thousands of groups of older people to get more active more often and the record number of applications this year shows the continued importance of the scheme for groups throughout the country.

"Go for Life is doing a wonderful job of providing opportunities for older people to enjoy all the benefits that participation can bring."

Speaking at the launch, John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said the ‘Go for Life’ initiative continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people active.

"Sport Ireland’s vision is that sport contributes to enhancing the quality of Irish life and that people of all ages are encouraged and valued in sport.

"To help us achieve this we work with Age & Opportunity to deliver opportunities and grants to as many clubs and groups as possible.

"This year we received the highest number of applications in the history of the grant allocation, which shows the growing enthusiasm and appetite for physical activity in older age-groups," he said.

The successful Carlow Groups are:

Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Bethany House Day Care Centre

Askea ICA

Ballinkillen ARA

Bennekerry & District ARA Group

Bennekerry ICA

Borris & District ARA

Carlow COPD Support Group

Carlow Lawn Tennis Club

Carlow Local Sports Partnership

Carlow Older Persons Forum

Garryhill ICA

Go Leir Womens Group

Irish Wheelchair Association, Carlow

Ladies Friendly Society (Ballyconnell)

Leighlinbridge ARA

Myshall ICA

Rathanna ICA Guild

Tullow & South Leinster Tennis & Sports Club

Total Amount for County Carlow: €5,920

Of the successful funding allocations, 243 grants were awarded to Active Retirement Associations, 278 grants were awarded to Irish Countrywomen’s Associations and 21 applications were made by Local Sports Partnerships.

Other funding allocations included: 33 Men’s Sheds’ groups; 2 Women’s Shed’s groups (for the first time); 11 Arthritis Ireland initiatives; 16 Irish Wheelchair Association groups; and activities for 22 Family Resource Centres.

The Grant Scheme demonstrates the wide scope and ambition of Ireland’s older generations where keeping healthy and active is concerned.

Tennis, cycling, rowing, seated boxing, dancing, aqua aerobics and handball are just some of the activities the grant will fund.

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s ‘Go for Life’ programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.