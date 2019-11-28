Eight way-finding map boards installed along River Barrow from Carlow to St Mullins

Eight way-finding map boards have been installed along the River Barrow from Carlow to St Mullins, Carlow Tourism have confirmed.

Carlow County Development Partnership has recently installed the map boards along the River Barrow which are proving "very beneficial to visitors as they walk what is surely one of Ireland's most peaceful, undisturbed and heritage laden walkways".

Carlow Tourism added: "There are eight way-finding map boards from Carlow to St Mullins featuring useful information about walking the route including distances and times together with details of its great natural and heritage features."