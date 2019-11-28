Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí issue warning to people over lottery scam doing the rounds
Be advised!
Garda warning
Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí have issued a warning over a lottery scam doing the rounds.
A caller to the counter in Kilkenny Garda Station reported receiving a letter in the post informing her that she had won a lottery.
The letter similar to the ones in the picture below was a scam as she suspected.
Gardaí warned: "Beware of this and similar scams. Always be suspicious of unsolicited calls, emails, letters or other communications."
