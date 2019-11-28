Carlow woman 'one of the most significant figures in the Irish art world in recent decades'

Pictured receiving her UCD Alumni Award 2019 from UCD President, Professor Andrew J. Deeks and UCD Dean of Arts, Sarah Prescott, was Carlow native Dr Barbara Dawson, Director, Hugh Lane Gallery.

Dr Dawson, who was the first female curator of Dublin’s Hugh Lane, was recognised by UCD for her numerous contributions to the Irish contemporary art scene.

Under Barbara’s leadership, the gallery has committed to enhancing its own collections and organising diverse and challenging exhibitions, including the gift of Francis Bacon’s Studio and Archive which was relocated from London to Dublin in 2001.

UCD said that "Barbara has been one of the most significant figures in the Irish art world in recent decades".

The awards are the University’s leading annual event honouring outstanding Alumni, nominated by peers and faculty, from across all UCD’s faculty disciplines who reflect the very best of ambition, application and achievement having excelled in a range of fields from the Arts to Health, from Business to Agriculture, from Sport to Engineering, from Academic Research to the Arts, and from Social Science to Law.