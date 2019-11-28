Three-bed house on Brownshill Road in Carlow available to rent for €1,350 per month

A three-bed house on the Brownshill Road in Carlow is available to rent for €1,350 per month.

Tenants should be available to move in on Sunday, December 1.

The Paddocks is located within walking distance to a number of both primary and secondary school. The M9 is just a seven minute drive and is also walking distance to Carlow Town centre and a host of amenities.

The property comprises a "spacious tile entrance hall, a modern kitchen/dining room, a large sitting room with a wood burning stove, solid wood flooring and French doors leading out to the manicured back garden".

Outside there is off street parking and a good size back garden, which has just been refurbished with high quality artificial grass, and patio bricked for almost zero maintenance, there is also a garden shed and side gate.

Garden furniture and plants not included. No pets allowed.

To view the full ad, click here.