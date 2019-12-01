PICTURE: Carlow Live reader's picture of spectacular display of Christmas lights
Have you got your lights up yet?
Amazing!
We are looking for your best lit up house for Christmas in Carlow and we think we may have found the best in the Dolmen County.
A Carlow Live reader has sent in a picture of their house in an estate in Bagenalstown and it boasts a truly spectacular display.
But is this house the best? Have you seen better? Have you done better? If you can beat this, send us a message on Facebook or e-mail news@carlowlive.ie
