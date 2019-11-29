Concerns raised over cost to Council for 'tea and coffee' at meetings in Carlow hotel

Concerns have been raised over the cost to Carlow County Council of "tea and coffee" at a hotel in Carlow which is regularly used for meetings.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the matter at the November meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

She said: "We're constantly going there for meetings with teas and coffees laid out. How much is it costing?"

Cllr Wallace said the Town Hall is a great place to meet - where the MD monthly meetings are held - and it was "something to look at" in terms of saving money.