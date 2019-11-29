Revealed: Carlow Town without traffic warden for a period after promotion of staff member

Carlow Town was without any traffic warden for a period of time after the promotion of an existing staff member, Carlow Live can reveal. 

A Carlow County Council spokesperson said: "There are two community wardens and one was recently promoted to a different role and the other was off duty on leave.

"The second person has returned now and the vacant post has been advertised.

"So at present there is one community warden on duty."

The deadline for applications for the community warden position closed on November 19. 