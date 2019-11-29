Carlow Town café's 'suspended coffee' scheme to support mental health hugely successful

The Neighbourhood Espresso initiative where customers can "purchase a suspended coffee" has been hugely successful.

The brilliant idea is a "humble way to pay it forward".

The notice in the café says, "Why not buy an extra coffee today and we will put it on hold and give it to someone who needs it?

"Our suspended coffees go towards supporting those in Carlow facing mental health challenges.

"We are friends with Carlow Mental Health Association. This is a way to make our neighbourhood a better place and to generate a smile."

Carlow Live first reported the initiative back in May of this year when there were an incredible 18 suspended coffees already purchased.

That number has now jumped to 34.

Well done to the people of Carlow!