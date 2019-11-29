Revealed: Almost 15,000 books issued in one month! Carlow Library in numbers

Carlow Library issued almost 15,000 books and other items in one month, Carlow Live can reveal.

The figures for October show that there were 14,235 books and other items issued with 15,450 visits across the library network.

There have been 233 new or renewed memberships and 3,472 public internet and Wi-Fi sessions.

The library app has been accessed 314 times on 64 different devices.