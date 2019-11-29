UPDATE: Council to write to IT Carlow over car parking issues locally as motion passed

Carlow County Council is to write to IT Carlow "to demand they increase their car park" size after a motion was passed at the November meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace put forward the motion at the meeting due to the issue of "illegal and dangerous parking that is taking place in Green Road".

She added: "Residents are being forced onto the road as footpaths are blocked with cars. This is particularly dangerous for wheelchair users and parents with buggies!

"The residents in Green Road have put up with this for long enough. It's time the Council put pressure on the college to address this issue."

The motion was seconded by Cllr John Cassin.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said Gardaí had ticketed over 46 cars in the area for illegal parking.