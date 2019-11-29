Decision due on planning for importation of 40,000 tonnes of soil into Rathvilly

A decision is due in the coming days after a company applied for planning in Carlow for the importation of around 40,000 tonnes of soil over eight years for the restoration of a site in Rathvilly.

The company has made the application for the importation of clean topsoil and subsoil into the subject site of 13.01 hectares at Maplestown.

The planning is so the site can be restored in compliance with condition 17 grant of permission reference number 221741 from An Bord Pleanála.

This planning permission relates to the extraction and processing of sand and gravel at Maplestown which dates back to 2007.

Condition 17 by ABP stipulates that "restoration operations shall be carried out in a progressive manner throughout the life of the proposed development".

It added: "One year prior to the cessation of extraction operations, a full final landscaping/restoration scheme shall be agreed with the planning authority and shall be implemented within two years of the cessation of extraction activities.

"No materials shall be imported onto the site for the purpose of site restoration unless a further grant of permission

has been obtained."

The condition was in the interest of public amenity, public safety and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Under the planning before Carlow County Council now, it is proposed to "remediate approximately 8.44 ha of the site and it is estimated that this will require approximately 122,218 cubic metres of greenfield, insert soil and stone".

This will be carried out "over an eight year period with no more than 24,900 tonnes of soil being imported in any one year".

The application includes the installation of a weigh bridge, a temporary site office and canteen, wheel wash, portaloo and carry out all ancillary site works.

The application relates to an activity requiring a Waste Facility Permit.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on December 4.