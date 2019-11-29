'Fly-tipping is the hobby of pure scum,' councillor hits out over rubbish in Carlow

A councillor has hit out at the latest bout of fly-tipping in north Carlow.

Cllr Brian O'Donoghue said fly-tipping is the "hobby of pure scum and I hope the person responsible is caught and punished to the full extent of the law".

In a post on Facebook, he said: "To the person or people who spent Thursday night dumping wheelie bins in RICKETSTOWN AND BALLYKILANE and elsewhere.

"On Friday, the 18 councillors in Carlow have to sit down and try to agree a budget for 2020. We have community issues that deserve far more attention than cleaning up other people’s mess.

"Careless people carry this out and then it’s apparently up to council staff to come along and sort it. It’s unfair and unacceptable.

"Tackling fly tipping SHOULD NOT have to be part of that process!

"Fly-tipping is the hobby of pure scum and I hope the person responsible is caught and punished to the full extent of the law."