UPDATED: Dramatic pictures show vehicle on fire on the M9 motorway in Carlow

Be advised!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Carlow Live reader

Dramatic pictures sent in by a Carlow Live reader show a car on fire on the M9 motorway in Carlow on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on the M9 Southbound lane just before Leighlinbridge/Bagenalstown Exit 6.

The vehicle is no longer on fire, according to AA Roadwatch. 