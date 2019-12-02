UPDATED: Dramatic pictures show vehicle on fire on the M9 motorway in Carlow
CREDIT: Carlow Live reader
Dramatic pictures sent in by a Carlow Live reader show a car on fire on the M9 motorway in Carlow on Monday morning.
The incident occurred on the M9 Southbound lane just before Leighlinbridge/Bagenalstown Exit 6.
The vehicle is no longer on fire, according to AA Roadwatch.
#CARLOW Vehicle no longer on fire on M9 southbound https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 2, 2019
